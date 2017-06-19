K-12 Funding: The Politics of Education

K-12 Funding: The Politics of Education

On Thursday June 15, 2017, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback signed a bill presented by the legislature that would increase spending on public schools and establish a new financing formula. The bill, which includes an additional $293 million in funding for the state's 286 school districts over the next two years, has been sent to the State Supreme Court for final approval.

