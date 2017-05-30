Judge delays Kansas trial in alleged plot against Somalis
A judge has delayed until next year the trial of three Kansas men accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants in the meatpacking town of Garden City. The trial for Curtis Wayne Allen, Patrick Eugene Stein and Gavin Wayne Wright had been scheduled to begin June 13. But U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren granted on Friday the men's request for a continuance and set the trial to begin Feb. 20. Trial is expected to last four weeks.
