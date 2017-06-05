Jayne: Kansans got trickled upon, and that matters to all of us
The funny thing about experiments is that sometimes you make a new discovery - and sometimes you blow up the garage. So it is that the Kansas experiment in Tea Party economics has been endlessly fascinating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|13 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Sat
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC