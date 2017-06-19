Innocent man serves 17 years for robb...

Innocent man serves 17 years for robbery in case of mistaken identity

A Kansas man is free after serving 17 years in prison in what officials think was a case of mistaken identity. Richard Jones, 41, was exonerated and released on June 8 after serving a majority of his 19-year sentence for aggravated robbery in Kansas City.

