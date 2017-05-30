How area lawmakers voted on the concealed-gun bill
The Kansas House and Senate each passed legislation Thursday exempting state mental hospitals, community mental health centers and the University of Kansas Health System from a 2013 law allowing people to carry concealed firearms in those facilities after July 1. The Senate voted 24-16 to authorize the special exemptions, and the House affirmed ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Thu
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May '17
|occor
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC