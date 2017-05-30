How area lawmakers voted on the conce...

How area lawmakers voted on the concealed-gun bill

23 hrs ago

The Kansas House and Senate each passed legislation Thursday exempting state mental hospitals, community mental health centers and the University of Kansas Health System from a 2013 law allowing people to carry concealed firearms in those facilities after July 1. The Senate voted 24-16 to authorize the special exemptions, and the House affirmed ... (more)

