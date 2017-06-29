Herington officer graduates from KLETC

Herington officer graduates from KLETC

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Sixty-three new law enforcement officers were congratulated by Kansas City, Kan., Chief of Police Terry Ziegler during their graduation from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on June 23. The new officers were members of the 245th basic training class at the center. Located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, the center is a division of University of Kansas Professional & Continuing Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California just added four more 'discriminatory... Jun 25 L Craig s Hush Pu... 25
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 25 Rico from East Lo... 27
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May '17 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,579 • Total comments across all topics: 282,119,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC