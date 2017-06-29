Herington officer graduates from KLETC
Sixty-three new law enforcement officers were congratulated by Kansas City, Kan., Chief of Police Terry Ziegler during their graduation from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on June 23. The new officers were members of the 245th basic training class at the center. Located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, the center is a division of University of Kansas Professional & Continuing Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California just added four more 'discriminatory...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|25
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 25
|Rico from East Lo...
|27
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC