Governor's veto blocks lottery vending machines in Kansas

Vending machine sales of lottery tickets in Kansas are being blocked by conservative Republican Gov. Sam Brownback, who vetoed a bill that had gained strong bipartisan support and declared that an expansion of state-run gambling would hurt the poor the most. Lottery officials had worked for months to persuade lawmakers to pass a bill authorizing vending machine sales, arguing that it could boost annual sales by as much as $30 million and generate between $8 million and $10 million in revenues to the state.

