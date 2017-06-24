GOP state Rep. Esau seeks 2018 secret...

GOP state Rep. Esau seeks 2018 secretary of state nomination

Read more: The Capital-Journal

A state representative from Johnson County told Republicans of plans Saturday to campaign for secretary of state in 2018 on a platform dedicated to combating technological challenges to election security. Rep. Keith Esau, a software designer representing an Olathe district since 2013, said cyber attacks on voting registration systems in 39 states illustrated urgency of improving the secretary of state's computer systems in Kansas.

Chicago, IL

