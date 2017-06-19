Former Dighton resident Broadway-bound with his play about western Kansas
Shane Howard, a Dighton native, is producing his play 'In Pursuit of Peace.' Howard was one of 20 playwrights selected for New York City's upcoming 'Broadway Bound Theater Festival.
