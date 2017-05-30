Floral Hall historic after 40-year journey
Floral Hall in City Park is on the Register of Historic Kansas Places after the Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review's approval in May. According to the June newsletter from the Manhattan/Riley County Preservation Alliance, the board didn't have time to review the nomination after its meeting ran long. Over the years, the nomination was forgotten until newsletter editor Kathy Dzewaltowski rediscovered it during research for the April 2016 newsletter.
