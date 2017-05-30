Floral Hall historic after 40-year jo...

Floral Hall historic after 40-year journey

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Manhattan Mercury

Floral Hall in City Park is on the Register of Historic Kansas Places after the Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review's approval in May. According to the June newsletter from the Manhattan/Riley County Preservation Alliance, the board didn't have time to review the nomination after its meeting ran long. Over the years, the nomination was forgotten until newsletter editor Kathy Dzewaltowski rediscovered it during research for the April 2016 newsletter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May 4 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May '17 johnandjudy 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May '17 occor 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr '17 Scott 4
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,514,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC