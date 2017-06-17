Flags flying at half-staff in honor of Rep. Terrell
Flags are being flown at half-staff in honor of Kansas Rep. Patsy Terrell who was found dead last week in her hotel room near the Capitol. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that flags will remain in that position at all state buildings, state grounds and state facilities through Saturday, when she will be interred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 10
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC