Federal disaster declaration approved for Kansas winter storm damage

President Donald Trump has granted Kansas Governor Sam Brownback's request for a federal disaster declaration for 27 Kansas counties affected by a severe winter storm, snowstorm, straight-line winds and flooding that struck the state April 28 through May 3. Counties named in the declaration are Cherokee, Cheyenne, Crawford, Decatur, Finney, Gove, Graham, Grant, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Logan, Morton, Neosho, Norton, Rawlins, Scott, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Wallace, and Wichita. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

