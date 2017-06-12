Family presents more than 21,000 signatures opposing Nemechek's parole
The signatures of more than 21,000 people were presented to members of the Kansas Prisoner Review Board on Wednesday, representing opposition of parole for the man serving five life sentences for the murders of as many people here in the 1970s. The signatures of more than 21,000 people were presented to members of the Kansas Prisoner Review Board on Wednesday, representing opposition of parole for the man serving five life sentences for the murders of as many people here in the 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 10
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC