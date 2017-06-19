Ex-Kansas lawmaker runs for governor ...

Ex-Kansas lawmaker runs for governor as GOP's anti-Brownback

12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A former Kansas legislator who was the Republican nominee for governor in 2006 is running for the office again, seeking to appeal to GOP voters who are upset with Gov. Sam Brownback and his now-ended tax-cutting experiment. Former state Sen. Jim Barnett, a Topeka physician, told The Associated Press in an interview that he was formally launching his campaign on Tuesday.

