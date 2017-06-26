Editorial: Disregarding the needs of rural Kansans

President Donald Trump's budget would also eliminate all funding for the Essential Air Service - a program that gives commercial airlines incentives to serve 170 rural airports in the U.S. In rural Kansas, communities are trying to increase economic activity and improve access to basic necessities. For example, Christy Davis has lived in Cottonwood Falls - a town of less than 900 in Chase County - for four years, and she says surveys have been conducted to determine "the economic needs in the community."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.