Dr. Jeff Colyer could become fourth declared 2018 GOP candidate for Kansas governor

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer of Kansas is hinting at a 2018 run for governor, and an official announcement could come soon. Colyer, a physician from Hays, would join declared Republican candidates Jim Barnett, a former State Senator, Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Wink Hartman, a businessman from Wichita.

