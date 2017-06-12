County lake joins reservoir on algae warning list
A day before the start of the Bluegrass at the Lake music festival, Marion County Lake joined Marion Reservoir on a list of five Kansas lakes under warnings for potentially toxic blue-green algae Thursday. Neither lake is closed.
