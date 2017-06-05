County baby shower planned
All pregnant women and women who have had a baby in the past eight weeks are invited to a county baby shower. Public Health Nurse Kristy Kohman, RN, at Dickinson County Health Department, which is sponsoring the event, said the goal is to showcase the many resources available to women in the county.
