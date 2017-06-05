Cornerstone Park Bell, Gardner Lake c...

Cornerstone Park Bell, Gardner Lake connection

22 hrs ago Read more: The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era

Amy Heaven and Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News Sitting under a protected covering in Cornerstone Park is a historic railroad bell that was once mounted on a 1920's era Sante Fe steam engine. Most Gardner residents have probably seen it, but some might not know why it is there.

