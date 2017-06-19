Commission seeks candidates for magis...

Commission seeks candidates for magistrate judge

Manhattan Mercury

A nominating commission is seeking candidates to fill a 21st Judicial District magistrate judge vacancy for Riley County left by Sheila Hochhauser, who is retiring. Justice Marla J. Luckert, the Kansas Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 21st judicial district, said candidates can apply or be recommended, but recommendations must come on a nomination form and include the candidate's signature.

Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Chicago, IL

