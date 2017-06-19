Come for the Kansas sunset, stay for the casseroles
It may not be quite like that movie scene in "Field of Dreams" in which a long line of cars snakes over the horizon as people come to her hilltop, but she is hopeful it will become a popular place and that other sunset viewing areas across the state pop up. To celebrate, she has invited Kansas - all 2.9 million residents within the 83,000 square miles of the state - to a Cass-a-role-a-rama and ribbon cutting of her own sunset viewing area at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 10
|fingers mcgurke
|18
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC