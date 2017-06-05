Classic Rock Band Kansas To Play Victoria Theatre

Iconic classic rock band, KANSAS brings it's Leftoverture Tour to Dayton's historic Victoria Theatre, Wednesday, Nov. 1. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at Ticket Center Stage, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marion Schuster Performing Arts Center, or by calling 937-228-3630 , toll-free 888-228-3630 or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com . A limited number of KANSAS VIP ticket packages are available online at Composing a catalogue that includes fifteen studio albums and five live albums, KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three Sextuple-Platinum albums , one platinum live album , and two one million-selling gold singles, "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind."

