Chimp is beaten to death by other primates in Kansas zoo

Shocking video shows the moment a male chimp was pummeled to death by SEVEN other primates in their enclosure after falling 40 feet from a tree while fighting A chimpanzee at the Kansas City Zoo has died after falling from a tree in its enclosure while 'skirmishing' with some other chimps and then being pummeled to death. Bahati, a 31-year-old male, was climbing one of the three-acre enclosures trees when he tried to jump passed some other antagonistic primates but ended up falling to the ground below last Wednesday.

