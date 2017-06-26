Chimp is beaten to death by other primates in Kansas zoo

Shocking video shows the moment a male chimp was pummeled to death by SEVEN other primates in their enclosure after falling 40 feet from a tree while fighting A chimpanzee at the Kansas City Zoo has died after falling from a tree in its enclosure while 'skirmishing' with some other chimps and then being pummeled to death. Bahati, a 31-year-old male, was climbing one of the three-acre enclosures trees when he tried to jump passed some other antagonistic primates but ended up falling to the ground below last Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.