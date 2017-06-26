Chimp is beaten to death by other primates in Kansas zoo
Shocking video shows the moment a male chimp was pummeled to death by SEVEN other primates in their enclosure after falling 40 feet from a tree while fighting A chimpanzee at the Kansas City Zoo has died after falling from a tree in its enclosure while 'skirmishing' with some other chimps and then being pummeled to death. Bahati, a 31-year-old male, was climbing one of the three-acre enclosures trees when he tried to jump passed some other antagonistic primates but ended up falling to the ground below last Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California just added four more 'discriminatory...
|19 hr
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|25
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|22 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|27
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Jun 1
|Assquatch
|30
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May '17
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May '17
|Changing times
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC