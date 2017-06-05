Chancellor announces faculty awarded ...

Chancellor announces faculty awarded promotion and tenure for fall 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: University of Kansas

Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little has approved promotion and the award of tenure where indicated for 62 individuals at the University of Kansas Lawrence and Edwards campuses and 77 individuals at the KU Medical Center campuses. Chancellor Gray-Little, along with Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Neeli Bendapudi, who chairs the University Committee on Promotion and Tenure on the Lawrence campus, and Dr. Douglas Girod, executive vice chancellor at the KU Medical Center, issued a joint statement of congratulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May '17 johnandjudy 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May '17 occor 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr '17 Scott 4
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC