Chancellor announces faculty awarded promotion and tenure for fall 2017
Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little has approved promotion and the award of tenure where indicated for 62 individuals at the University of Kansas Lawrence and Edwards campuses and 77 individuals at the KU Medical Center campuses. Chancellor Gray-Little, along with Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Neeli Bendapudi, who chairs the University Committee on Promotion and Tenure on the Lawrence campus, and Dr. Douglas Girod, executive vice chancellor at the KU Medical Center, issued a joint statement of congratulations.
