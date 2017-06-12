Cara And Back To The Kansas City Grind

Let's start the noon-hour with a celebration of life and local news and Cara Brett and her impressive booty cheeks. Also, here's some of the more interesting Kansas City news stories plucked out of the sludge of local content mills for our reading PLEASURE!!! And to keep us better informed Take a peek: 1 dead in shooting at 42nd and Monroe Neighbors say they heard several gunshots before police found the victim inside a home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.