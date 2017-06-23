California just added four more 'discriminatory' states to its travel ban

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed controversial legislation into law that allows child welfare providers - including faith-based adoption agencies - to refuse adoptions to hopeful parents based on "sincerely held religious beliefs." In response, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Thursday that his state will prohibit its employees from traveling to Texas because Texas has enacted laws that, he said, discriminate against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender individuals and their families.

