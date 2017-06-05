Brownback Pledges Veto of Kansas Tax Bill
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback this morning pledged to veto Senate Bill 30, which was passed yesterday by the House and early this morning by the Senate . The bill would: Raise individual income taxes by creating a third bracket of the individual income tax for income above $30,000 and $60,000 , with the rate set at 5.2 percent in 2017 and 5.7 percent in 2018 .
