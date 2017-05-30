Book offers readers chance to explore, get to know Kansas
Marci Penner and WenDee Rowe's "The Kansas Guidebook 2" took four years of research and one year to write, 60,000 miles in their ERV vehicle and 1,600 photographs. The second book is expected to be just as popular - containing 4,500 entries about things to see and do in 515 of the 626 incorporated cities and unincorporated towns of Kansas.
