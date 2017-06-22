Appeals court rules against Kansas woman in prayer lawsuit
A federal appellate court has upheld a judge's dismissal of a Kansas woman's lawsuit against police the Catholic former nurse insisted wouldn't allow her to pray in her own home. A 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Denver affirmed a Kansas district court's decision last year to toss Mary Anne Sause's case against two Louisburg officers.
