Another woman testifies during polarizing sex assault trial

Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Another woman has testified against a northeast Kansas man who is facing a string of sexual assault allegations that have divided his tight-knit hometown. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the woman told jurors Thursday that 22-year-old Jacob Ewing, of Holton, sodomized her and forced her to perform oral sex after a September 2014 party.

