American Red Cross seeks hero nominees from Southeast Kansas
The American Red Cross South Central Southeast Kansas Chapter has opened the nomination process for the seventh annual Heroes Breakfast to be held in Wichita Dec. 12. Kansans are encouraged to visit www.redcross.org/local/kansas/heroes-nominations and share their story of ordinary people performing extraordinary acts.
