Alex Deaton waives right to preliminary hearing in Kansas
The man arrested in a multi-state crime spree, that involved the killing of his girlfriend and another Mississippi woman, had his preliminary hearing Friday in Kansas. According to Kansas television station KSNW, Alex Deaton appeared in Pratt County District Court Friday after being accused of shooting a convenience store clerk on March 1, while on the run from his crimes in Mississippi.
