Alex Deaton waives right to prelimina...

Alex Deaton waives right to preliminary hearing in Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The man arrested in a multi-state crime spree, that involved the killing of his girlfriend and another Mississippi woman, had his preliminary hearing Friday in Kansas. According to Kansas television station KSNW, Alex Deaton appeared in Pratt County District Court Friday after being accused of shooting a convenience store clerk on March 1, while on the run from his crimes in Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Thu Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May 4 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May 3 johnandjudy 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May '17 occor 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr '17 Scott 4
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,484,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC