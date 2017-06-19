Abilene 10-year-old bikes 561 miles across Kansas
When the 2017 Biking Across Kansas rolled through town with more than 800 bikers last Wednesday, June 14, a very special rider was pedaling solidly near the front. Kiah Nordgren, 10, of Abilene, riding a road bicycle this year for the first time, set her sights on riding the entire 561-mile route through Kansas beginning at the Colorado state line near Tribune and ending at the Missouri state line at Leavenworth.
