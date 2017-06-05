A major step forward': Moody's upgrades Kansas outlook to stable

The shift away from Gov. Sam Brownback's tax philosophies when the Legislature increased Kansan income taxes this week convinced Moody's Investors Service to revise the state's outlook from negative to stable. The shift away from Gov. Sam Brownback's tax philosophies when the Legislature increased Kansan income taxes this week convinced Moody's Investors Service to revise the state's outlook from negative to stable.

