4 things you need to know about Miss Kansas 2017
Krystian Fish, newly crowned Miss Kansas, is no stranger to dirty laundry or having to share after growing up as the oldest of six siblings. She loves a good taco, is a junior studying psychology at Wichita State University and is a comic book character in "Kid Power."
