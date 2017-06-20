2017 Kansas Wheat Harvest Report: Day Seven
This is day 7 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the K ansas Wheat Commission , Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association . David Radenberg , a farmer near Claflin, reported that while he is around 50 percent done with his harvest, the average completion for the area is a little lower.
