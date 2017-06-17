17 years later, she laments about mis...

17 years later, she laments about mistakes that led to the wrong man getting imprisoned

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Tamara Scherer says she told investigators she never got a good look at the face of her attacker. Charges against Richard Jones have been dropped and he was released from prison after an independent investigation uncovered a lookalike who was more likely the assailant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Sun spytheweb 1
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 10 fingers mcgurke 18
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Jun 1 Assquatch 30
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May '17 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May '17 johnandjudy 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC