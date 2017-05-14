Woman convicted in high-profile Topeka double-slayings opposes juror legislation

A proposed Kansas statute that would have sealed the names of trial jurors spurred Dana Lynn Chandler, convicted in the shooting deaths of her ex-husband and his fiancee, to pen a letter this week to a Topeka Capital-Journal reporter, saying she opposed the bill. Almost 10 years after Mike Sisco, 47, and Karen Harkness, 53, were shot to death in their southwest Topeka home as the slept, a Shawnee County District Court jury convicted Chandler of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.