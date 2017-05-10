Wichita under flood warning as thunde...

Wichita under flood warning as thunderstorms move through area

7 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The National Weather Service in Wichita says there is a possibility of strong storms through at least midday, with torrential rainfall rates of 3 to 4 inches an hour likely across south-central Kansas. Winds gusting to 50 mph and nickel- to dime-size hail is also possible.

