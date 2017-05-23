Warrants issued for suspect in Sunday shooting
This house in the 2800 block of Nelson's Landing was the scene of a fatal shooting on Sunday. Police on Tuesday issued a warrant for Steven Harris, 38, for one count of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
