Warnings for tornadoes are less accurate than before
Forecasters knew there could be severe weather in southern Kansas on the first Friday in May 10 years ago - but nobody expected anything like what happened. "It lit up like a Christmas tree" on radar, said Mike Umscheid, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service who was on duty in the Dodge City branch on May 4, 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caney needs some changes
|Thu
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC