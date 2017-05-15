Trump Picks King Of Voter Suppression To Lead 'Election Integrity' Commission

In choosing the Co-Chair of his new Commission on "Election Integrity," Donald Trump just did the equivalent of appointing Vito Corleone to Co-Chair a Commission on Police Corruption or Vladimir Putin to Co-Chair a Commission on Human Rights. Kansas Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Trump's appointee, may have done more to hand the 2016 election to Donald Trump than Vladimir Putin and James Comey combined And with Kobach leading Trump's "Election Integrity" Commission, Trump and the Republicans are gearing up to steal the 2018 and 2020 elections, unless we stop them.

