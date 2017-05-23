Timing important to Brownback

Timing important to Brownback

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OttawaHerald.com

The 2017 Legislature's slow crawl reflects both complexity of intertwining bills on budget, tax and school finance as well as the strategy of frustrating rank-and-file lawmakers with gridlock until they bend to the will of Republican leadership and Gov. Sam Brownback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May 4 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May 3 johnandjudy 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May 1 occor 4
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Apr 26 American Independent 28
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr 23 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC