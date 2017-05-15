Sunflower State Juxtaposition: Kansas Likes Prez Trump More Than Gov. Brownback
Democratic Party faithful would like to see the State turn toward more progressive candidates . . . This big of polling suggests a completely different direction: Gov. Sam Brownback's approval rating among Kansans continues to flounder and ranks lower than that of President Donald Trump, according to the spring Kansas Speaks survey released Tuesday.
