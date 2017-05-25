Steve Smith: Robin Trower at the Wiltern, a CSNY reunion update and more

At 72, English guitar deity Robin Trower, who blazed away at landmark 1,850-seat art deco palace that is the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night, remains the thundering monster of the Stratocaster that he's been since his days in the late '60s as lead guitarist for highly regarded classical rock band Procol Harum. Utilizing the power trio format that he has preferred his entire solo career with drummer Chris Taggart and bassist-James Dewar sound-alike Richard Watts, Trower's 13-song set was heavy on songs from the mid-'70s when his popularity achieved superstar status and he was headlining stadiums .

