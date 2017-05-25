Steve Smith: Robin Trower at the Wiltern, a CSNY reunion update and more
At 72, English guitar deity Robin Trower, who blazed away at landmark 1,850-seat art deco palace that is the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night, remains the thundering monster of the Stratocaster that he's been since his days in the late '60s as lead guitarist for highly regarded classical rock band Procol Harum. Utilizing the power trio format that he has preferred his entire solo career with drummer Chris Taggart and bassist-James Dewar sound-alike Richard Watts, Trower's 13-song set was heavy on songs from the mid-'70s when his popularity achieved superstar status and he was headlining stadiums .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC