Refugee admissions down in Kansas, Wichita amid a uncertain timesa
While President Trump's executive orders on refugees and overseas travel are ensnared in legal challenges, refugees continue to settle in the United States, including Kansas. But the total has dipped in the first four months of the year in the Sunflower State, according to data maintained by the U.S. State Department.
