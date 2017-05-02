Overloaded Kansas foster care system sometimes requires children to sleep overnight in offices
KV Health Systems, headquartered in the greater Kansas City area, is a private nonprofit that specializes in behavioral health care, child welfare, and community health and wellness. The Capital-Journal has learned as many on as six nights in the past month, a child waiting to be placed in foster care has slept overnight in a KVC Health System office.
