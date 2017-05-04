Out on Kansas Prairies, Wheat Traders...

Out on Kansas Prairies, Wheat Traders Get a Look at Storm Damage 41 minutes ago

Out in the wheat fields of Kansas, the damage wreaked by a spring blizzard earlier this week is easy to see. But determining the precise loss of production is still frustratingly unclear, even as grain traders, bakers, and millers complete their annual inspection of the state's winter wheat crop.

