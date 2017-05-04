Next yeara s Great Kansas Road Trip will let you explore rural areas
The Kansas Sampler Festival is history now, and in its place next year will be a road trip of gigantic proportions. Welcome to the Great Kansas Road Trip, a festival that annually will encourage Kansans to travel the first full weekend in May to a certain region of the state.
