New wheat appears well-suited for dryland farms in western Kansas
One might say its pedigree includes royalty - a new hard red winter wheat variety that will be available for growers to plant for the fall 2017 season. Through several years of testing, Tatanka performed well across Kansas, particularly in dryland fields in western Kansas.
